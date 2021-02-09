Maha: Tiger found dead at Tadoba Andhari reserve

Nagpur: A tiger was found dead in a buffer

range of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra on Tuesday, a forest official said.

The carcass of the big cat, aged around three years, was recovered from Mudholi beat of Moharli buffer range of the reserve, field director of TATR Jitendra Ramgaonkar said.

The carcass was intact, but bore signs of external injuries, the official said, adding the cause of death will be ascertained after post-mortem.

All procedures are being carried out as per the standard operating procedures of the National Tiger Conservation Authority, he said.

—PTI