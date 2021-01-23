Maha: Three establishments gutted in fire; no casualties

Thane: Three establishments were gutted in a fire that erupted in Wagle Estate area in Maharashtra's Thane city, but no casualties were reported, a civic official said.

The blaze erupted at around 5 pm and five fire engines were pressed into service to douse the flames, said Santosh Kadam, the chief of regional disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

Two diagnostics centres and a production unit of a confectionary were gutted in the blaze, which was brought under control after a four-hour operation, he said.

No casualties were reported in the incident, and the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, the official added. —PTI