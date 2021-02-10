Maha: Thane''s COVID-19 count rises by 236, death toll by 4

Thane: The COVID-19 tally in Thane district of Maharashtra has reached 2,56,185 with the addition of 236 new cases of the viral infection,an official said on Wednesday.

Four more deaths due to the viral infection were also reported on Tuesday, taking the toll in the district to 6,189, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district is 2.42 per cent, he said.

So far, 2,46,926patients have recuperated from the infection in the district, reflecting a recovery rate of 96.39 per cent.

At present, there are 3,070 active COVID-19 cases in the district, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 45,385, while the death toll is 1,199, an official from the district administration said.

—PTI