Maha: School director gets three years RI for abetting suicide

Thane: A district court here has sentenced a director of a school to three years of rigorous imprisonment for abetting the suicide of a carpenter in Maharashtra''s Thane city.



In his order on Tuesday, Thane district and additional sessions judge Shailendra Tambe convicted Sibi Jacob Ippan (57), the director of Holy Family High School, for an offence under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC.

The court sentenced Ippan to three years of rigorous imprisonment and fined him Rs 50,000.

In her submissions before the court, additional public prosecutor Varsha Chandane said the victim Lallan alias Dudhnath Vishwakarma (40) had been working as a carpenter at the school for 20 years and was not paid regularly.

The accused defaulted on payment of wages on several occasions, as a result of which the victim got depressed and committed suicide by hanging himself at the school in March, 2013 and left behind a suicide note.

As many as six witnesses including the victim''s wife and hand writing experts were examined in the case. PTI