Maha: LPG Cylinder Explodes In Pune; Elderly Couple Injured

Pune: An elderly couple was injured when an LPG cylinder exploded after leakage of gas from it in their house in Maharashtra's Pune city on Wednesday morning, a fire brigade official said. The incident took place in the singe-room house located in Kasba Peth area around 8.30 am when an 85-year-old woman turned on the gas stove.
"The liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder exploded, causing burn injuries to the woman and her 90-year-old husband," fire officer Sunil Naiknavare said. They were rushed to a private hospital by the fire brigade personnel, he said.
The LPG might have leaked from the cylinder overnight and remained inside the room where the couple lives, he said.
—PTI
Updated : 21 Oct 2020 6:37 AM GMT
