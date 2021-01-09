Maha hospital fire: CM Thackeray orders probe

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday expressed grief over the death of newborn babies in the fire at the Bhandara district hospital and ordered a probe.

Ten newborn babies died after fire broke out in the Special Newborn Care Unit of the hospital in the east Maharashtra city in the wee hours on Saturday, doctors said.

The infants were aged between a month and three months, a doctor said.

Thackeray spoke to Health Minister Rajesh Tope soon after learning about the incident which occurred in the child care unit in the hospital, as per a statement issued by the Chief Minister''s Office.

"The chief Minister has ordered a probe in the entire incident. He spoke to the district collector and police superintendent and asked them to probe the fire," the statement said.

—PTI





