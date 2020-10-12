Mah - Marathwada region reports 686 new cases of COVID-19

Aurangabad: Maharashtra's Marathwada region reported at least 686 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours in all the eight districts combined, authorities said on Monday.

The districts also witnessed 22 more corona related deaths during the same period.

The details from all the district headquarters collected by UNI stated that out of the eight districts of the region Aurangabad and Nanded are the worst affected with 129 fresh cases and 4 fatalities in each district, followed by Parbhani with 34 new cases and 4 deaths,Beed 118 cases and 3 deaths,Latur 93 new cases and 3 deaths, Osmanabad 84 cases with 3 deaths,Jalna 101 new cases and one death and Hingoli 11 cases, the data added.

Meanwhile, out of the total 10,792 cases reported so far in the state, 309 patients have succumbed to the virus taking the toll up to 40,349

At present, 2.21 lakh patients were undergoing treatment in different hospitals and Covid care centers across the state.

—UNI