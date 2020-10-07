Mah: 854 new COVID-19 cases in Marathwada region

Aurangabad: At least 854 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the last 24 hours in the eight districts of the Marathwada region, authorities said on Wednesday.

The districts also witnessed 39 more corona related deaths during the same period.

The details from all the district headquarters collected by UNI stated that out of the eight districts of the region Latur was the worst affected with 191 fresh cases and nine fatalities, followed by Nanded with 180 new cases and 8 deaths, Aurangabad 175 cases and 7 deaths, Beed 111 new cases and 5 deaths, Osmanabad 98 cases with 5 deaths, Hingoli 15 new cases and 2 deaths, Parbhani 54 cases and 1 death and Jalna 30 cases and one death, the data added

Meanwhile, out of the total 12,258 cases reported so far in the state, 370 patients have succumbed to the virus.

At present, 2.47 lakh patients were undergoing treatment in different hospitals and Covid care centers across the state.

—UNI