Indore Drugs Case: 1993 Mumbai blasts convict, Gulshan Kumar murder accused, others held

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the ongoing investigation in the Indore drugs case, the police on Sunday evening arrested 1993 Mumbai blasts convict Ayyub Qureshi, Gulshan Kumar murder accused, Wasim Khan, among 15 others.

Indore Police had on January 5 allegedly seized 70 kg MDMA drugs and arrested five accused. This is the biggest seizure of drugs in India. The price of the drugs is around Rs 70 crores in the international market.

Yogesh Deshmukh, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Indore police told reporters, "In the 70 kgs MDMA drugs seizure case, we have arrested a total of 15 people so far. Out of them, Wasim Khan is one of the accused. He lives in Nashik in Maharashtra, was accused of Gulshan Kumar murder case and has been acquitted in the case. He has connections with Abu Salem who was the primary accused in this murder case. As of now, Salem is convicted to 25 years of a life sentence."

"The second person among the arrested in this drugs case is Ayyub Qureshi. He was convicted in 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case and now stands acquitted in the case. He has connections with Tiger Memon who is the primary accused in the blast case and is still absconding. Currently, he was living in Mumbai and was seen supplying drugs," Deshmukh said.

"Police team has found some connections of arrested individuals with the underworld. As of now, we found out that Wasim already knew 6-7 people among the arrested. Investigations, in this case, are still going on," Deshmukh added.

During his visit to Indore on January 6, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had given directions for the crackdown on drug mafia and demolishing their illegal properties.

Addressing a press conference on January 7, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Harinarayan Mishra had said that more arrests in connection with the case are likely.

"In a drug case, the police are investigating the financial trails of the accused. We are also locating illegal properties of these accused and they will be demolished. There is the possibility of more arrests in the case," he had said. (ANI)