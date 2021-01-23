Aurangabad: A total of 21,610 health workers were vaccinated against Corona at 282 centers across in Maharashtra till last evening, officials said here on Saturday.

Beed district in Marathwada region has the highest number of 151 percent vaccinations.

This was followed by Hingoli, Amravati, Wardha, Jalna and Osmanabad districts where more than 100 percent vaccination was carried out.

A total of 576 beneficiaries were vaccinated at five immunization centers of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation on Friday .

Dr. Sundar Kulkarni, District Surgeon, Aurangabad, Dr. Neeta Padalkar, Health Officer, Municipal Corporation, Dr. Mujib Syed, World Health Organization and other senior doctors were vaccinated against covid,they added.

—UNI