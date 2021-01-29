New Delhi: In a gratuitous Rs.1000-Cr largesse to Maharashtra , visibly cherubic-thrilled Union Minister for Irrigation, Transport, Land Transport. Roadways, Highways Nitin JayRam Gadkari supports central irrigation minister Gajendra Singh Shekahwat approve tenders worth Rs 1,000 crore for development works under the Nag River in Nagpur (area of Gadkari) and Mula-Mutha River Rehabilitation Scheme in Pune.

A review of the progress and problems of irrigation projects in Maharashtra was held at Gadkari's residence under the chairmanship of he himself. The meeting was attended by Union Water Power Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javedkar, State Water Resources Minister Shri Jayant Patil, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra

Fadnavis, MP Sarvashri Girish Bapat, Subhash Bhamre, Sunil Mendhe and Vijay Kumar Gautam, Principal Secretary, Water Resources Department and senior officers of Central and State Governments were present.

The confabulation reviewed various works under Mula-Muthanadi in Pune and Nagnadi in Nagpur. An agreement has been signed with Japan's Jaika Company for various development works to be carried out under this scheme. The development of Mula-Mutha river in Pune will cost Rs 1200 crore. The Nagnadi development work will cost Rs 1700 crore. Tenders worth Rs 1,000 crore for various development works related to rehabilitation of these two rivers have been approved.

Ccording to an elated Gadkari. the Union Minister for Water Power, Shekhawat instructed him to appoint an environmental expert in the committee set up for the Nagnadi Rejuvenation Scheme.

Notably centrally sponsored irrigation projects will be completed in the next two years: Various irrigation projects in the state will be completed by 2023 under the Prime Minister' Agricultural Irrigation Scheme and Baliraja Jal Sanjeevani Yojana Centrally Sponsored Irrigation Scheme.

The Gosikhurd National Project will be completed by 2023. Due to the "Mahasathi" ( Covid Pandemic ), work on the project was slowed down and some technical difficulties were created. There was a positive discussion on this issue in today's meeting. Full support was assured from the Center.

Sufficient funds are available from the Center and the State for this national project and there was a consensus in today's meeting to expedite these works.

