Forest Department rescues leopard hit by moving vehicle in Nashik

 The Hawk |  4 March 2021 5:04 AM GMT

Nashik (Maharashtra): A leopard was hit by an unidentified moving vehicle when it was crossing a road in Maharashtra's Nashik district, the forest department said on Wednesday.

However, the animal has rescued by the forest department.

"The leopard was rescued by our team and the treatment of the animal is underway. Though it is in a critical condition, we are trying our level best for its recovery," said the Deputy Conservator of Forest.

Earlier in February, a leopard died after being hit by an unidentified moving vehicle on Manor highway in Palghar district. The carcass was handed over to the forest

—ANI

Updated : 4 March 2021 5:04 AM GMT
