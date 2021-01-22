Fire at Nashik civic body headquarters; no casualty

Mumbai: A fire broke out in the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) headquarters in North Maharashtra on Friday, but no casualty was reported, an official said.

The blaze erupted at around 11.50 am in the cabin of of the NMC group leader at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, which houses the civic corporation headquarters, around 200km from Mumbai, he said.

At least four fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot and flames were doused within half-an-hour, the official said.

No casualty was reported, he said, adding the cause of the fire was not yet known.

However, police suspect a short circuit led to the fire. —PTI