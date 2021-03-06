Top
ED searches 12 locations of Shivalik Group in Mumbai

 The Hawk |  5 March 2021 10:31 PM GMT

Mumbai: A team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has carried out searches at several locations linked to the Shivalik Group in connection with the Unitech Developers case, sources said on Friday.

An ED source related to the probe said that a team of ED officials from its Delhi branch visited Mumbai on Thursday evening and swung into action. The source said that searches were carried out at over a dozen locations of the Shivalik Group in Mumbai.

The ED source said that Unitech promoters are accused of allegedly siphoning off flat buyers' money by duping them.

—IANS



