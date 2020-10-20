Top
Don't appreciate Kamal Nath's 'unfortunate' remark: Rahul

 The Hawk |  20 Oct 2020 11:22 AM GMT

New Delhi/Wayanad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that he "did not appreciate" the 'item' remark used by party senior leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath for state's Dalit woman Minister Imarti Devi.

"Kamal Nathji is from my party, but personally I don't like the type of language that he used; I don't appreciate it, regardless of who he is. It is unfortunate," Rahul Gandhi told the media on the second day of his visit to his parliamentary constituency Wayanad in Kerala.

While campaigning in Dabra (Reserve) Assembly segment in Gwalior district on Sunday ahead of the bypolls to the 28 seats of Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha, Kamal Nath had used 'item' word for Imarti Devi, who is the BJP candidate from the seat.

While the BJP turned aggressive and even held 'silent protests' on Monday across Madhya Pradesh to protest against the Congress leader's remark against the state Women and Child Development Minister, the Congress accused the BJP of trying to misinterpret the word.

—IANS

Updated : 20 Oct 2020 11:22 AM GMT
