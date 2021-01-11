Cyprus enters three-week coronavirus lockdown

Pune (Maharashtra): Chief of Army Staff, General MM Naravane, on Friday inaugurated a new Command Hospital at the Pune Military Station, officials said here.

A multi-speciality tertiary facility, the new hospital will focus to provide medical support to troops deployed in operational areas and veterans of the armed forces.

Earlier, on a visit to the Southern Command Headquarters in Pune, Gen Naravane was received by Lt Gen CP Mohanty, Commander of the Army's Southern Command, an official said.

Lt Gen Mohanty briefed Gen Naravane on various operational and training issues, and updated him on the contributions of the Southern Command troops in humanitarian and disaster relief operations, particular assisting civil administrations during Covid-19 pandemic and floods in several parts of Maharashtra.

On his part, Gen Naravane lauded the Southern Command for maintaining a "high state of combat-readiness and training" despite the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic across the country.



Appreciating the initiatives and welfare projects undertaken by the Southern Command to improve the quality of life of the troops and their families, Gen Naravane reiterated the Army's commitment to national efforts in overcoming the challenges posed by the pandemic.

—IANS