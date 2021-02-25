Bird flu: 45 chickens found dead in Maharashtra's Palghar

Palghar: The ongoing avian influenza has been confirmed at a poultry farm in Maharashtra's Palghar following the death of 45 chickens, Palghar Deputy Collector Kiran Mahajan informed on Wednesday.

The district administration has also ordered the closure of all poultry farms and shops selling chicken for the next 21 days.



Over the last three days, chickens were dying, following which the samples were sent to a Pune-based laboratory for examination and the bird flu was confirmed. (ANI)