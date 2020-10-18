Banned gutka, tobacco products worth over Rs 1 cr seized in Thane

Thane: The special squad of Food and Drugs Administration has seized banned gutka and tobacco products worth over Rs 1 crore from a godown and a tempo at Purna in Bhiwandi town of the district and arrested six people in this connection.

Consequent to the menace of the growing handling of banned gutka and tobacco products, Minister for FDA Dr Rajendra Shingne set up five special squads to deal with and address the issue.

Immediately upon the formation of the squad, the Konkan division conducted the raid on Friday night and seized goods and the tempo worth Rs 1.21 crore, an official said.

The seized goods included Kesaryukta Vimal Paan Masala, V1 Tobacco, Rubab Paan Masala and RB 07.

An offence under various sections of the FDA regulations and also sections 188, 272, 273 and 328 read with 34 of Indian Penal Code was registered on Saturday against the six alleged accused, including the godown keeper and the tempo driver, with the Narpoli police station and all the accused have since been arrested, he said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Israar Ansar Khan, Anif Nizam Khan, Navshad Patel alias Mama Patel, Ibrahim Yasin Patel alias Akram Babu Patel, Rajesh Raju Shettiar alias Raje Vala Transporter and Firoz Abdul Khan.

—UNI