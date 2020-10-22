Aurangabad's COVID-19 Count Goes Up By 157; Tally Crosses 37k

Aurangabad: As many as 157 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 288 recovered from the infection in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, an official said on Thursday. With the detection of latest cases on Wednesday, the tally in the district reached 37,002, the official said.

A total of 1,043 persons have died of the infection in the district so far, while 34,289 have recovered from it, he said. Of the 157 fresh cases, 47 were reported the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation limits and 47 were from rural areas, he said.

The district currently has 1,670 active cases, the official added.

—PTI