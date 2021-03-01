Vaccination drive will be conducted at 10 locations in Indore today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Vaccination drive will be conducted at 10 locations in the Indore district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday, out of which three are government hospitals or colleges, Dr Amit Malakar, COVID-19 Nodal Officer told ANI on Sunday.

"COVID vaccination drive will begin on March 1 for people above 60 years and people above 45 years with comorbidities. They need to present a certificate of their comorbid condition signed by a registered doctor of Medical Council," the doctor added.

Meanwhile, the central government is extending the vaccination drive to all citizens above 60 years and those within the age bracket of 45 to 59 years with specified co-morbidities from March 1. It also upgraded its digital platform Co-WIN.2.0 so that the beneficiaries can now self-register themselves.

The government has supplied two COVID-19 vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, free of cost to the States/UTs to vaccinate Health Care Workers (HCWs) and Front Line Workers (FLWs) and will also be able to cover the next priority group i.e. 60 years plus age group and the age group of 45 to 59 years suffering from Pre-Specified Co-Morbidities.

The States have been requested to operationalise the linkages between the COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) (both government and private empanelled facilities) with the nearest cold chain points for ensuring smooth vaccine delivery to COVID vaccination centres (CVCs). (ANI)