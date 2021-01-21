Ujjain MP urges PM to give Bharat Ratna to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anil Firojiya demanded 'Bharat Ratna' be conferred on the iconic freedom fighter.

Firojiya, who is a Member of Parliament from Alot Lok Sabha constituency in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged that 'Bharat Ratna' should be conferred on Netaji.

Earlier, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray has also written to PM Modi requesting de-classification of "Netaji Files" and publication of the draft "A History of Indian National Army 1942-45" prepared by the history division of the Ministry of Defence.

PM Modi will inaugurate the main programme that will be organised to mark the 125th birth anniversary celebration of Netaji, which will be held at Kolkata's Victoria Hall.

The central government has decided to celebrate Subhash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary on January 23 as 'Parakram Diwas' every year.

Born on January 23, 1897, Netaji played a crucial role in India's freedom movement against the British rule.

Subhash Chandra Bose had also established the Azad Hind Fauj.

While there is controversy over Bose's death in a plane crash in Taipei on August 18, 1945, the Central government had in an RTI (Right to Information) in 2017 confirmed that he had died in the incident. (ANI)