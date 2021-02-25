Surge in Covid cases in MP, but lockdown not to be imposed

Bhopal: With the surge in daily Covid cases in Madhya Pradesh, the state government has implemented strict measures like making wearing masks compulsory, restrictions on holding any function etc. but ruled out the possibility of a complete lockdown in the state.

The daily Covid count in the state has reached 350 as compared to 150 at the beginning of the month. The maximum cases have been reported from Indore and Bhopal.

Wearing masks has been made compulsory in both the cities while imposing night curfew has also been discussed. However, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that a complete lockdown won't be imposed so that economic activities don't get hampered.

Chouhan called for strict precautionary measures in places like Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Betul etc. as the cases have sharply increased in these areas. Indore reported 139 cases while 70 were reported in Bhopal, 15 in Betul, 14 in Jabalpur and nine in Chhindwara. The positivity rate in Indore was reported to be 6 per cent while in Bhopal it was 4.5 per cent.

The fairs scheduled to be held in Pachmarhi, Betul, Chhindwara have been cancelled. Chouhan has ordered to provide work under MGNREGA to the workers at places like Balaghat, Seoni, Betul etc. so that they don't have to go to Maharashtra for work.

People coming from Maharashtra will be screened at the borders and only those who test negative will be allowed to enter the state.

Currently, there are 2,270 active cases in the state. The positivity rate in the state has been reported to be 2 per cent.

