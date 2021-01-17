Top
Home > State News > Other States > Madya Pradesh > Section 144 of CrPC imposed in parts of Bhopal

Section 144 of CrPC imposed in parts of Bhopal

 The Hawk |  17 Jan 2021 10:08 AM GMT

Section 144 of CrPC imposed in parts of Bhopal
X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC have been imposed in Hanuman Ganj, Teela Jamalpura and Gautam Nagar police stations in Bhopal as district administration aims to prevent communal clash over a property dispute, Avinash Lavania, District Collector of Bhopal said on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, Lavania said, "Two families belonging to different communities were fighting a case over a property dispute for years. The verdict of the court is expected to be pronounced today and it is most likely to favour one community. So, to avoid any form of clash, we have imposed restrictions under Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Hanuman Ganj, Teela Jamalpura and Gautam Nagar areas in Bhopal."

Irshad Wali, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in Bhopal told ANI, "Hanuman Ganj, Teela Jamalpura and Gautam Nagar police stations in Bhopal have been informed about the restrictions. Section 144 will stay into place until further orders." (ANI)

Updated : 17 Jan 2021 10:08 AM GMT
Tags:    Bhopal   Madhya Pradesh   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X