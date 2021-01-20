MP sets up maximum solar pumps under govt scheme: Minister

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh has set up largest number of solar pumps in the country under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan, state New and Renewable Energy Minister Hardeep Singh Dang said on Wednesday.

The scheme was launched by the central government last year for providing employment to migrant labourers who came back to their native places during COVID-19 lockdown, he said.

"A total of 3,224 solar pumps were set up against the target of 3,490 in 24 districts of the state to achieve 92.4 per cent success under the scheme, which is maximum in the country," an official release quoting Dang said.

Under the scheme, migrant labourers in 116 districts of six states Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand - were identified for providing them employment.

In MP, 24 districts were included in the scheme, under which setting up of solar pumps, construction of community toilets, anganwadis, wells, rural mandis, domestic animal sheds, panchayat buildings and tree plantation activities were taken up for providing jobs to migrant labourers, Dang said.

—PTI