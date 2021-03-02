Freedom of Religion Bill introduced in MP assembly

Top
 The Hawk |  1 March 2021 10:08 PM GMT

Bhopal: The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh on Monday introduced the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021 in the assembly. It will be discussed later.

Home Minister Narottam Mishra sought permission from assembly Speaker Girish Gautam to present the Bill in the House, which was allowed. Thereafter, the bill was introduced in the house. According to assembly sources, the Bill will be discussed later.

It may be recalled that in January 2021, the government had brought in a stringent law to prevent religious conversions through marriage or by any other fraudulent means.


The offence will be cognizable, non-bailable and considered by the Sessions Court. The burden of proving that conversion has not been done will be on the accused.

The law entails imprisonment of between one year and five years and a penalty of at least 25,000 rupees.

There is also a provision of imprisonment of five to ten years and a penalty of at least one lakh rupees for attempting a collective conversion (of two or more persons).


—IANS


Updated : 1 March 2021 10:08 PM GMT
The Hawk


