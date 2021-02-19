Top
Home > State News > Other States > Madya Pradesh > Bus overturns in MPs Mandla, 1 dead, over dozen injured

Bus overturns in MP's Mandla, 1 dead, over dozen injured

 The Hawk |  19 Feb 2021 7:15 AM GMT

Bus overturns in MPs Mandla, 1 dead, over dozen injured
X

Mandla: A person died while over 12 suffered injuries after the bus they were travelling in lost control and overturned in Bamhani area of Mandla district on Thursday.

"The injured have been admitted to a hospital," said Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Gajendra Singh Kanwar.

Earlier on February 16, a bus going from Sidhi to Satna, carrying around 57 passengers, fell into a canal in Sidhi after the driver lost control. As many as 50 people lost their lives in the incident. (ANI)

Updated : 19 Feb 2021 7:15 AM GMT
Tags:    Mandla   Gajendra Singh Kanwar   Bus overturns   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X