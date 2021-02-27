Top
Home > State News > Other States > Madya Pradesh > Bhopal: Three-storey building demolished as part of encroachment removal campaign

Bhopal: Three-storey building demolished as part of encroachment removal campaign

 The Hawk |  27 Feb 2021 11:57 AM GMT

Bhopal: Three-storey building demolished as part of encroachment removal campaign
Bhopal: As part of the Bhopal encroachment removal campaign, the district administration on Saturday demolished a three-storey building.

The administration demolished an illegal building constructed behind the SOS Balgram Nandi Foundation, said Dilip Yadav Additional District Magistrate, Bhopal.

"A commercial building on illegally encroached land of Cooperative society in Khajurikalan, MP Nagar was brought down today using controlled blasting method by the Bhopal administration. A much awaited step for the rightful beneficiaries, Yadav said in a tweet that tagged the district collector and the DIG of Bhopal.

—ANI

