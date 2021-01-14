4 killed, 5 injured in van-truck collision in MP

Chattarpur: Four persons were killed and five others received injuries after their van collided head-on with a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Chattarpur district in the wee hours of Thursday, a police official said.

The accident took place around 1 am near Basri village on national highway no. 75 when the victims were on their way to Maihar town from Mauranipur in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, he said.

Three van occupants died on the spot while another person succumbed to injuries in the district hospital here, Bamitha police station in-charge Hemant Nayak said.

The five injured persons were admitted to the district hospital and three of them were later referred to a medical college in Jhansi for further treatment, he said.

Out of the four deceased, three have been identified as Akash Raikwar (21), Krishnakant Raikwar (24) and Dhirendra Arya (20), he said.

—pti