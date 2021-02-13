Kozhikode (Kerala) (The Hawk): Third day of the ICGE-II: Leap towards Gender Inclusive Policies & Gendered Power Structures

The third day of the ICGE-II 13th February, held at The Gender Park Campus in Kozhikode (Kerala), was graced by notable industry experts like Kavita Devi, Co-founder & Editor in Chief, Khabar Lahariya ( India's only independent feminist grassroots news network.)-- Sophia David, Diversity and Inclusion Advocate & Human Rights Activist-- Priyanka Dutt, Country Director, BBC Media Action, India. Other notable panelists included Dr. Mridul Eapen, Member of Kerala State Planning Board-- Nishtha Satyam, Deputy Country Representative, UN Women, Multi Country Office - India, Bhutan, Maldives, Sri Lanka. The concluding remarks were delivered by respected K K Shailaja Teacher, Minister for Health, Social Justice, Women & Child Development, Government of Kerala.

The insightful sessions focused on topics such as "Challenging Gendered Power Structures in Sustainable Entrepreneurship and Social Business" and "Developing a Gender Inclusive Policy for Sustainable Social Business Policy Framework" that left the audience brimming with inspiration. The esteemed panel spoke about how women themselves are redefining labor practices across the country. The policy session highlighted how the government needs to be a facilitator in financing sustainable entrepreneurship initiatives and businesses. Furthermore, the engaging sessions focused on how government policies, government responses and people's participation is key in driving social enterprises. K K Shailaja Teacher concluded the successful conference by conveying how the Kerala government is very close to drafting policies on social business and enterprises and the collaboration methods that will go behind it.