'Talk to Tharoor' for Cong manifesto preparation

Thiruvananthapuram: The state Congress' flagship programme "Talk to Tharoor" will commence from Saturday as students and youths will give their inputs for the party's manifesto preparation ahead of the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections tentatively in mid April.

Senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor is heading the Congress election manifesto preparation committee -- the first time he is being accommodated in a state party initiative of the kind.

Tharoor will be interacting with students, youths, women, enterprenuers and other sections of the society ahead of preparing the party's poll document.

Tharoor, who is an accomplished writer and orator is held in high esteem among the youths and student community of the state as well as women and enterprenuers and this is being touted as a master move by the Congress party.

Tharoor was earlier assigned to meet people in a few districts of the state, but it is learnt that the senior leader will be meeting youths and students in all districts of the state.

With Parliament in session, Tharoor will be meeting people on Saturdays and Sundays as he will be held up at the House on other days.

Suddeep Varrier, a BTech student at Rajagiri College, Kalamassery, told IANS: "Tharoor being brought in to prepare election manifesto for the Congress party is an important political development.

"He is a person who knows the movers and shakers of the world as well as the captains of Indian industry and if he is being projected, that means he can rope in all these top people for the development of the state. This is indeed a major development for the fortunes of the state Congress party."

--IANS