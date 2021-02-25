'MP in north' remark: Cong dissenters counter BJP, say Rahul can clarify to clear conjecture

New Delhi: Senior Congress leaders who are demanding the revamp in the party and have shown their dissent over the functioning of the party through letter have reacted on the controversy erupted after Rahul Gandhi's statement which he gave in Kerala on Tuesday following which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Central Ministers took a jibe on Congress Party.

Former Union Minister Kapil Sibal and Anand Sharma have countered BJP on the allegations of dividing the country in North and South.

Speaking to ANI, Sibal said: "Laughable for BJP to say that we are trying to divide the country. It's the current central government that divided people since it came to power. But leaders didn't find themselves justifying the statement of Rahul Gandhi as both of them left it to Rahul Gandhi to clarify the context of the statement and gave an indirect lesson to the leader about the Congress stand remained on the issues like this always."

"As far as Rahul Gandhi's comments are concerned, I'm nobody to comment on what he said. He said it and he can explain in what context he said this. I can only say that elector in this country is wise, we must respect his wisdom, wherever he may be located. It's the elector that ultimately votes for you and puts you in the saddle of power. We must respect electors in the country and we must not denigrate their wisdom," he added.

Speaking to ANI, Anand Sharma said: "Rahul Gandhi had made an observation, perhaps sharing his personal experiences and not disrespecting any part of India or dividing. In what context he made that observation, he can clarify that so that there's no conjecture or misunderstandings, Congress never divided the country. Each part of India is equally important. North India has also contributed a lot. We had front-ranking leaders of freedom struggle - Motilal Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, Govind Vallabh Pant, Lala Lajpat Rai just to name a few. He also named various prime ministers of the country from North India."

Replying to Union Minister Smriti Irani's comments in which she said that Rahul's remarks are an insult to the people of Amethi, Sharma said: "When it comes to Amethi, we're grateful to voters and respect them. Amethi elected Sanjay Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Captain Satish Sharma, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. No question of being disrespectful. It's not the philosophy of Congress. We've believed in a United India."

In between these comments, according to sources, a dissatisfied group of Congress leaders met today. Meeting took place after Sharma's statement that Rahul Gandhi could clarify.

The meeting took place at Ghulam Nabi Azad's house, which included Sharma, Bhupendra Singh Hooda and Azad. Some members spoke on the phone too.

According to sources, the leaders of the dissident group disagreed with Rahul Gandhi's statement. These leaders are of the opinion that Rahul Gandhi himself should clarify so that confusion does not spread and BJP cannot take political advantage of it.

"For the first 15 yrs, I was an MP in the north. I had got used to a different type of politics. For me, coming to Kerala was very refreshing as suddenly I found that people are interested in issues and not just superficially but going into detail in issues," Rahul Gandhi had said on Tuesday in Trivandrum.

"I was talking to some students in the US and I said that I really enjoy going to Kerala. It's not just affection but the way you do your politics. If I might say so, the intelligence with which you do your politics. So, for me, it's been a learning experience and pleasure," Gandhi said. (ANI)