Top
Home > State News > Other States > Kerala > Motor vehicle strike in Kerala partial

Motor vehicle strike in Kerala partial

 The Hawk |  2 March 2021 7:03 AM GMT

Motor vehicle strike in Kerala partial
X

Thiruvananthapuram: The dawn to dusk statewide motor vehicle protest called by a joint protest committee in Kerala on Tuesday evoked a partial response.

Barring the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) all the trade unions operating in the motor vehicle industry have supported the call for strike to protest against the fuel price hike.

However, the state owned Kerala State Road Transport Corporation was seen operating a few services, so were public transport vehicles like three wheelers and four wheelers.

Private vehicles were seen operating across the state, similar to a normal day.

Even though the biggest traders body had expressed solidarity to the motor strike, all the shops in the state are open.

However, most of the examinations scheduled for the day were postponed.

--IANS

Updated : 2 March 2021 7:03 AM GMT
Tags:    Kerala   Motor vehicle strike   Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh   protest against   Fuel price   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X