Metroman E Sreedharan to join BJP, says party''s Kerala unit chief

 The Hawk |  18 Feb 2021 9:00 AM GMT

Metroman E Sreedharan to join BJP, says partys Kerala unit chief
Kozhikode: The BJP on Thursday said ''Metroman'' E Sreedharan will join the party ahead of the Kerala Assembly election. BJP state president K Surendran said Sreedharan, who is credited with changing the face of public transport system in the country, will join the BJP during the party''s ''Vijay Yatra'' commencing on February 21 from Kasaragod.

He has expressed his willingness to work with the BJP, Surendran told reporters here. There was no immediate reaction from Sreedharan.PTI

Updated : 18 Feb 2021 9:00 AM GMT
