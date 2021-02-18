Metroman E Sreedharan to join BJP, says party''s Kerala unit chief

Kozhikode: The BJP on Thursday said ''Metroman'' E Sreedharan will join the party ahead of the Kerala Assembly election. BJP state president K Surendran said Sreedharan, who is credited with changing the face of public transport system in the country, will join the BJP during the party''s ''Vijay Yatra'' commencing on February 21 from Kasaragod.

He has expressed his willingness to work with the BJP, Surendran told reporters here. There was no immediate reaction from Sreedharan.PTI