LDF set to get highest vote share in Kerala

New Delhi: The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala is projected to get the highest share of votes in the coming Assembly polls in Kerala scheduled later this year, as per the IANS C-Voter Battle for the States survey.

The survey included 6,000 respondents covering all the 140 Assembly constituencies in Kerala.

As per the syrvey, the LDF is projected to get 42.6 per cent of votes, lower by 1.9 per cent as compared to the previous Assembly polls.

The survey suggested that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is projected to receive the second highest vote share at 34.6 per cent in the upcoming Assembly polls, a dip of 4.2 per cent as compared to the previous Assembly elections.

The BJP, which had received 14.9 per cent of votes in the 2016 Assembly polls, is projected to get 15.3 per cent votes, a gain of 0.4 per cent.

According to the survey, others parties will get 8.5 per cent of votes, a gain of 5.7 per cent as compared to the previous polls.

The survey suggested that the LDF alliance will secure the highest number of seats at 85 in the coming Assembly, six less than the 91 it managed in 2016.

The UDF alliance, which had secured 47 seats in 2016, is projected win 53 seats this time. The BJP alliance is projected to win one seat, same as its 2016 tally.

—IANS



