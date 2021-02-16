Kerala sees fewer samples tested, but positivity rate below 8%

Thiruvananthapuram: Though fewer samples were sent for Covid testing, the test positivity rate in Kerala continues to remain below 8 per cent. Over the past 24 hours, 2,884 new cases were reported out of 39,463 samples tested, state Health Minister K.K. Shailaja said in a statement on Monday.

As per the statement, 5,073 recoveries were reported, taking the total cured to 9,41,471. In all, there are 61,281 positive cases in the state as on date.

The day also saw 13 Covid deaths, taking the total toll to 3,998.

Across the state there were 2,50,724 people under observation in various places, which included 9,865 people in hospitals.

The number of hot spots in the state has also come down to 428.

—IANS