Kerala HC Grants Bail To Approver In Actor Attack Case

Kochi (Kerala): The Kerala High Court on Wednesday granted bail to Vipin Lal, who is an approver in the actor attack case.

The Court directed him to appear before the trial court, which is the Additional Special Sessions Court in Kochi as per bail conditions.

Earlier, the accused in the case actor Dileep filed a plea demanding Vipin Lal's examination not to be held until he is sent back to prison and alleged that his release from Viyyur Central Prison in 2018 was against norms.

The court had dismissed the bail applications of accused Sunil Kumar and Manikandan in the case.

An actor, who has worked in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu films, was allegedly abducted and molested inside her car by a group of men, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017. She later escaped. (ANI)