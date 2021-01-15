Kerala FM creates history for marathon Budget speech

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac on Friday created history by delivering a marathon speech spanning 3 hours and 17 minutes while presenting the state Budget in the Assembly.
The earlier record for the longest Budget speech of 2 hours and 54 minutes was in the name of late Kerala Congress leader and then Finance Minister KM Mani.
Isaac commenced his Budget speech by quoting a poem written by Sneha, a Class 7 student at Kuzhalmandam school in Palakkad district.
It was the sixth Budget to be presented by the Pinarayi Vijayan government ahead of the Assembly elections, and 12th by Issac.
—IANS
Updated : 15 Jan 2021 11:49 AM GMT
