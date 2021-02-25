Instagram 'friends' rape Kerala teenager after drugging her

Thiruvananthapuram: A teenaged student in Malappuram district was allegedly raped by seven youth who befriended her through Instagram, the police said on Wednesday.

Two of the accused allegedly gave her narcotics like ganja to the 14-year-old victim before sexually assaulting her, the police said.

While the two accused have been arrested, investigation is on to trace the other culprits, the police said.



The assault came to light after the girl, who is staying with her mother, brother and grandparents, told one of her relatives about the abuse some 10 days ago, the police said.



Her father works abroad.

A case was registered on February 17 following the information provided by the district Childline, the police said.

According to the police, the girl had been using Instagram on her mother's phone for the last eight months.

The accused, who were not inter-connected, were her Instagram friends, the police said.

They belong to the age group of 19-24, they said.

The accused have been charged under IPC Section 376 (punishment for rape) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Two of the accused, who abused the girl after giving her drugs, have also been booked under the Juvenile Justice Act's section 77 (penalty for giving intoxicating liquor or narcotic drug or psychotropic substance to a child).

—PTI





