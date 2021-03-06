Goa bus operators oppose 15-year scrapping rule

Panaji: Bus operators in Goa from Monday will launch protests against the Central government's new vehicle scrapping policy, which advocates scrapping of public transport vehicles every 15 years and necessitates a green test midway after eight years.

"Scrapping a bus every 15 years will severely impact our business. We will not be able to operate buses with such conditions, and earn a decent living," president of the All Goa private Bus owners Association Sudeep Tamhankar told a press conference in Panaji.

"With diesel prices also increasing regularly and no seeming control on it by the Central government, our operating costs have also increased, cutting deeply into our profits," the Association's president also said.



Tamhankar said that private bus operators would start a series of protests against Goa Transport department to put across their demands and would also approach Union Minister of State for Defence and North Goa MP Shripad Naik to facilitate a meeting with Union Minister for Roads, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to request the latter to provide relaxation to private bus operators from the 15 year scrapping clause.

--IANS