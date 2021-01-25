Top
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.28 crore seized in Kerala's Thrissur

 The Hawk |  25 Jan 2021 10:17 AM GMT

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): The customs-preventive-department">Customs Preventive Department (CPD) of Kerala's Thrissur seized foreign currency worth Rs 1.28 crore from a foreign exchange agency, the customs">Kochi Commissionerate of Customs confirmed on Monday.

Illegal Indian currency worth Rs 44.56 lakh was also seized from the agency located in East Nada at Guruvayur in Kerala's Thrissur.

The CPD in a statement issued on Monday further said the foreign exchange agency could not furnish any legal documents or licences.

Further investigation is in progress, it added. (ANI)

