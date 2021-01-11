Ex-state Cong chief's praise for Kerala minister irks party

Thiruvananthapuram: The recent press release and Facebook post of the former state Congress chief, V.M. Sudheeran singing praises to Kerala state Health Minister K.K. Shailaja has drawn flak from his party men.

Sudheeran had stated that while he and his wife were undergoing treatment at Thiruvananthapuram Medical college, he got excellent VIP treatment at the government Medical College.

While thanking the medical professionals, including doctors, nurses and paramedical staff, Sudheeran, who was also a former state health minister and Speaker of the state Assembly, said, "All this was done only owing to the excellent leadership trait shown by the state health minister K.K. Shailaja."

A senior Congress leader, who does not want to be named, said, "This is the problem faced by the Congress party, how can Sudheeran sing praises for K.K. Shailaja when the state is reeling under a Covid surge. She has failed as a health minister and a leader. With a leader like V.M. Sudheeran singing praise for such a failure, how can a grassroots Congressman counter the narrative of the state government."

G.Pramod Kumar, a former UNDP official and a political observer has in a Facebook post said, "Leaders like V.M. Sudheeran is a curse for the Congress, Kerala and India. If your work is done, it does not mean that everything is safe and sound. He has forgotten his commitment to the party and is cheating the people of the state. He should have taken up as to why the Test positivity rate is increasing in Kerala while states like Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have controlled it".

Sudheeran was not available for comment.

Roy Mathew, Senior Journalist while speaking to IANS said, "Sudheeran has been a hard critic of the Congress-led UDF government, but has not opened his mouth against the present LDF government even though several issues, including gold smuggling and data privacy had cropped up against this government. He should have first spoken about the rising Test positivity rate and how the Left government has failed in containing the pandemic and not singing eulogy to the state health minister".

—IANS