Christians are not vote banks: Kerala archdiocese

Thiruvananthapuram: 'Catholicasabha', the mouthpiece of Thrissur archdiocese has lashed out at the ruling LDF and opposition UDF and said that the Christian community need not be taken for granted, and that it is not a vote bank for any of the fronts.

Thrissur archdiocese is a powerful Catholic centre in Central Kerala and is known for supporting the UDF and at times the LDF.

The mouthpiece also indirectly came out against the local body alliance which the Congress had entered into with the Jamaat-e-Islami-led Welfare Party through the good offices of Muslim League, and said that those who are entering into alliances with terror groups need not expect the support of the Christian community.

The mouthpiece also lashed out against the CPI(M) state secretary A.Vijayaraghavan for attacking the Muslim League as a communal outfit and said that such utterances would lead to a communal divide in the state which should not have come from a leader of a political party ruling the state.

The Catholicasabha also said the recent meeting of the Cardinals of the Catholic church with Prime minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi was a very positive one and that the Prime minister had listened to all the woes aired by the Church.

Bishop Geevargheese Mar Coorilos of the powerful Jacobite church has also come out against Vijayaraghavan's statement against the Indian Union Muslim League and said that it was an "irresponsible" statement. In a social media post the Bishop said, "Indian Union Muslim League is not a communal party, it has always upheld a secular stand. Taking refuge in communal tendencies for electoral gains is not appropriate for progressive political outfits."

The Jacobite church has been traditional supporters of the CPI(M) and the LDF.

Vijayaraghavan had on Monday written an article in "Deshabhimani", the CPI(M) mouthpiece stating that the Muslim League has initiated communal polarisation in the state on the reservation for forward communities in the government departments. He had also said that this would fan up the Hindu communalism under the aegis of the Sangh parivar.

State BJP chief K. Surendran while speaking to IANS said, "The voting of the Christian community will be a turning point in the coming Assembly elections of 2021. The statements of various denominations of the Christian leadership is a clear message in that line. The Honourable Prime Minister had met various sections of Christian communities and gave a patient hearing to their issues and this has provided a lot of hope for the Christians."."

--IANS