Can Social Businesses Help Drive The Fight For Gender Equality?

"This conference comes at a time when the world has to think differently..." Mallika Sarabhai on the upcoming International Conference on Gender Equality organized by The Gender Park.

Thiruvananthapuram (The Hawk): The Gender Park will come alive with riveting discussions on the challenges faced by social enterprises, particularly that of harmonizing social gains with profit-making. The three-day event will witness entrepreneurs, institutional representatives and policy makers share their ideas and knowledge on building sustainable entrepreneurship, aligning business profitability with women's empowerment and equitable social change.

The 2nd edition of The International Conference on Gender Equality (ICGE-II) will be centered around Gender in Sustainable Entrepreneurship and Social Business: The Mediating Role of Empowerment. One of the key objectives of the conference is to better understand how social change and profit-making can co-exist and the role of gender empowerment in achieving the same.

Running a social enterprise is not without challenges. In case of social ventures that are funded by external donors, the pressure to be profitable under time constraints adversely impacts the underlying goal of creating a social impact. In order to solve these issues, it is imperative to understand the dual nature of such businesses. While creating social change should remain the primary goal of the business, sometimes during scaling of the business, the goal gets diluted with profit-making. The solution to this issue is complex but requires urgent attention given the universal need to address rising socio-economic problems. Furthermore, applying a gender lens to these processes helps make such novel ventures true to the spirit of social transformation.

The conference is an attempt to look at Sustainable Entrepreneurship and Social Business as agents that employ entrepreneurial means for providing workable solutions to gender inequality. Through this exercise, The Gender Park aims to throw light on the various alternatives available to resolve existing challenges to inclusive, sustainable development.

"This conference comes at a time when the world has to think differently, in terms of capitalism and greed, competition and cooperation, and sustainability and empowerment of the undervalued segments of the world's human beings. The Gender Park has a significant role to play in reimagining our social order.", said Ms. Mallika Sarabhai, a renowned Indian classical dancer and choreographer, actress, writer, and social activist known for her promotion of the arts as a vehicle for social change. She has used her choreography to focus on dance as a tool for social critique and change. In her work she sought to convey statements against female infanticide, sexual abuse, and child marriage in a forthright manner, using gestures and movements from everyday life and from the martial arts of southern and northeastern India. Ms. Mallika Sarabhai will be one of the distinguished speakers at the conference.

ICGE-II will create an opportunity for various stakeholders to actively engage with and discuss different aspects of sustainable entrepreneurship and social businesses - meanings, models, scope in the current scenario of the pandemic, challenges faced, and experience sharing from across the globe with a view to locating gender in these elements.