New coronavirus cases dip to 324 in Karnataka, 890 recovered

Bengaluru: Continuing the declining trend, new Covid cases plunged to 324 while 890 recovered in a day across Karnataka.

"With 324 new cases on Thursday, the state's Covid tally increased to 9,34,576, including 6,985 active cases, while recoveries rose to 9,15,382, with 890 patients discharged during the day," said the state health bulletin on Friday.

The virus claimed three lives, including two in Bengaluru and one in Dakshina Kannada district during the last 24 hours, taking the state's death toll to 12,190 so far.

In Bengaluru, 160 fresh cases were reported on Thursday, taking the city's Covid tally to 3,96,300, including 4,598 active cases, while recoveries rose to 3,87,326, with 557 patients discharged in the last 24 hours.

Of the 165 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs) across the southern state, 73 are in Bengaluru hospitals, and 10 each in Kalaburagi and Mandya districts.

Out of 92,581 tests conducted during the day, 7,234 were through rapid-antigen detection and 85,347 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate for the day was 0.34 per cent and case fatality rate 0.92 per cent on Thursday across the state.

Meanwhile, of the 81,519 targetted healthcare warriors across the state, 42,425 took the vaccine, achieving 52 per cent coverage on Friday.

Highest coverage (75 per cent) was in Chitradurga district, with 806 of the 1,079 registered beneficiaries taking the jab.

Lowest coverage (20 per cent) was in Koppal district, with only 82 of the 414 beneficiaries too the shot.

In Bengaluru, 7,771 of the 17,183 health workers were vaccinated, covering 45 per cent of the target.

"Since January 16 when the vaccination drive was launched, 1,38,656 Covid warriors received the vaccine till Friday, with 1,36,882 given Covishield and 1,774 Covaxin," added the bulletin.

Of the 8,47,908 registered healthcare warriors across the state, 3,27,201 are in the state-run hospitals and 4,45,389 in private hospitals while the remaining are civic workers.

—IANS