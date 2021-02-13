Mangaluru Police Commissioner police warns people not to disrupt Valentine's Day celebrations

Mangaluru: Mangaluru city Police Commissioner, N.Shashi Kumar has warned people not to disrupt the Valentine's Day celebrations on February 14.

The Police Commissioner intervened after some organisations warned on social media sites to oppose the Valentine's Day celebrations.



"Some people who belong to some organization had appealed in social media not to celebrate Valentine's day, claiming it was a western tradition. They have appealed to flower sellers, party hall owners and hotel owners not to offer their services to organisers of such events," he told reporters on Friday.

"We have detained one person who was circulating such kind of message. A 'bind over' order was issued against him" the police commissioner said.

He said Mangaluru police will keep a tight vigil during the Valentine's Day celebrations.

"We will deploy police forces at beaches, malls, hotels and other sensitive places on February 14, as preventive measure," the police commissioner added. (ANI)