K'taka to have exclusive company handle garbage collection

Bengaluru: Karnataka cabinet on Wednesday decided to set up a state run company - Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited - to handle the city's garbage disposal problem, Law and Parliamentary affairs Minister Basvaraj Bommai said.

Interacting with press persons after the cabinet meeting here, Bommai said that both Karnataka government and Bengaluru Civic Body will be partners with the latter having 51 per cent stakes, while Karnataka having 49 per cent stakes in the new entity.

"The new company will be headed by Additional Chief Secretary. The company will be independent from the Bengaluru Civic Body, which will be sole responsible for handling garbage related issues in the city. There has been a long time demand for a financially and administratively independent body to take care of solid waste management," he explained.

He added that the BJP had assured in its manifesto that it will find a permanent solution to tackle the garbage problem. "In the wake of Begnaluru Civic Body unable to focus on handling garbage, the state came out with this idea of setting up an exclusive unit, which will be responsible for not only handling garbage but also incharge of waste to energy plants too," he said.

Country's third most populous city Bengaluru generated 5,500 metric ton of garbage daily and 4,000 Metric ton is generated from household waste alone, while remaining is produced bulk from companies and other units.

--IANS