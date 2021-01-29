K'taka Cong accuses BJP of 'neglecting' state's northern part

Bengaluru: Amid Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala seeking cooperation of all the members to make Karnataka a number one state in the country, the Opposition Congress on Thursday staged a symbolic protest during the joint sitting of the Legislature Session, accusing the BJP government of completely 'neglecting' the state's northern region.

As the Governor rose in the podium to address his customary address to the joint sitting of the state legislature, Congress legislators led by the Opposition leader in the Assembly Siddaramaiah stood up holding placards for a couple of minutes. In the placards, they have charged the government with 'neglecting' the state's northern part by not holding a Legislature Session in the border district of Belagavi.

With this Congress signalled that they were ready to counter the BJP with issues concerning border disputes with Maharashtra.

In his address, the Governor appealed to all the members that they must debate and discuss various innovation measures required to tide over the present challenges and make Karnataka number one state in the country.



"My state ranks number one in India Innovations Index and we are number two in milk production and fourth in public affairs index (Growth, Equity and Sustainability). I wish that our state becomes number One in terms of every aspect," he said.



Vala added: Karnataka has prepared Vision – 2030 consisting of innovative strategies and initiatives to attain a target set up under the United National Sustainable Development Goals to make hunger free, anaemia free as well as gender friendly.



Besides, the Governor also highlighted that his government had tried its best to mitigate the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.



"We have used the crisis as an opportunity, to build on our strengths, create additional health infrastructure and enhance production capacity (of medical equipment). Despite the challenges and the hardships imposed by the pandemic, the achievements of my government are noteworthy," he added.



Vala further said that despite the current challenges, the government has collected Rs 30,467 crore through commercial taxes and Rs 16,788 crore through Excise department to ensure smooth funding of the development programmes in the state.



—IANS







