Karnataka taxi, auto drivers' bodies demand increase in fare amid spiralling fuel prices

 The Hawk |  2 March 2021 4:59 AM GMT

Bengaluru: Taxi and autorickshaw unions in Karnataka have demanded an increase in fare, citing the spiralling fuel prices.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP), Special Commissioner J Manjunath on Monday said, "Taxi and autorickshaw drivers' associations gave a proposal requesting an increase in fare."

The official committee meeting has been called after 3 weeks to look into the matter, he added.

On February 25, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that she won't be able to answer when the prices of petrol and diesel will be reduced.

"I won't be able to say 'when'. It is a 'dharam sankat' (dilemma)," she said at an event in Ahmedabad after being asked when would the Central Government reduce fuel prices, which have increased sharply in the past few days in the country.

Over a period of time, the prices of petrol and diesel have increased sharply.

Opposition parties have held protests in different parts of the country over fuel price rise. (ANI)

Updated : 2 March 2021 4:59 AM GMT
