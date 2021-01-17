Amit Shah likely to pacify BJP disgruntled Legislators in K'taka

Belagavi: The BJP National General Secretary and In-charge of party affairs in Karnataka Arun Singh on Sunday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah would hold talks with disgruntled party Legislators on Cabinet expansion issue and try to pacify them.

Speaking to newsmen at the airport here, he said: "There will be no discussion on the possible candidates for the Belagavi Lok Sabha By-poll during Amit Shah's visit to Belagavi on Sunday.

Mr Shah will address party workers and honour the recently-elected Gram Panchayat members. "The rally is being organised to remind the elected representatives that they are Jan Sevaks (servants of the people) and not people in positions of power. Various leaders will address such rallies across the State," he added.

Mr Singh clarified that there was no plan of changing leadership in the State.

Meanwhile, Mr Shah arrived at the Sambra airport in Belagavi and left for Bagalkot in a BSF helicopter to participate in the inauguration of Nirani group of industries' new unit in Badami.

Mr Shah will return to Belagavi and address a public rally in the evening before leaving for the national capital.

—UNI