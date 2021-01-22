Jharkhand reports 67 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Ranchi: Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,18,079 as 67 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said on Friday.

The state''s coronavirus death toll rose to 1,058 as one more person succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.

Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases at 35, followed by five cases each in East Singhbhum and Bokaro, the official said.

Jharkhand now has 1,032 active cases, while 1,15,989 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

The state has tested 10,657 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the official said. —PTI